AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon said Friday the Ammon City Swimming Pool is closed for repairs.

“Sometimes a 55 year old swimming pool needs a little TLC,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The city said it doesn’t know how long the repairs will take, but the goal is to re-open by late next week.

Everyone with reservations will be contacted about rescheduling or refunds. Swim lesson parents will also be contacted about make up days or refunds.

The splash pad is still working and is open from 9a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

