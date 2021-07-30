AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon announced Ammon Days is back this year with lots of food, fun and activities.

The event is set to take place at McCowin Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.

The events lined up for Saturday are as follows:

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Swimming Pool and Splash Pad – Free admission ALL DAY! Sixty-minute sessions at the pool.

Car Show – Come peruse through a variety of new and old cars, trucks, and rat rods parked near Midway Avenue. Be sure to vote for your favorite!

Ammon Has Talent – Do you have what it takes? Age categories are 2-12, 13-18, and 18 and above. Prizes are $200 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, and $50 for 3rd place. Good luck!

LIVE Concert – World renowned singer and pianist Evie Clair, finalist on America’s Got Talent, will be showing off her amazing talents at 2:00pm at the East Idaho Credit Union Stage in McCowin Park. Bring a blanket and some shade and enjoy the show!

East Idaho Fair Food Tour – We’ve invited some of East Idaho’s favorite food vendors to join us. Vendors will be serving delicious meals and treats for purchase beginning at 11:00am and through the evening. Come support our local businesses and enjoy a tasty treat!

Raffle Drawing – Visit the Gazebo to pick up your Vendor Passport, stop by 20 or more vendor booths, and be entered to win some amazing prizes from our local partners!

The post Ammon Days is back appeared first on Local News 8.