AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Ammon is going to hold Ammon Days this year, but things are going to be a little different.

First, all City employees working the event will be wearing protective face coverings.

The city encourages attendees and vendors to consider the safety of the community and wear one as well.

“If you are feeling unwell or if you have been around someone feeling unwell, STAY HOME! Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, don’t touch your neighbor’s face, and practice physical distancing by staying at least six (6) feet away from anyone not in your immediate household,” the city said in a press release.

The event schedule has been modified.

Ammon Days will extend from the evening of Friday, July 31 through the evening of Saturday, August 1. You can view the schedule below.

Ammon Has Talent is going online this year. Do you have what it takes? Age categories are 2-12, 13-18, and 18 and above. Prizes are $200 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, and $50 for 3rd place. Please submit your talent videos (no more than 3 minutes) to seannjes@gmail.com by July 25. Entries will be posted to the City Facebook page and winners will be announced by

our judges.

Schedule

Friday, July 31

• “AMMON GLOW” Hot Air Balloon Light Up the Night Fire Show – We’re about to blow your mind with this one… come watch hot air balloons light up the night sky with an amazing show combining color, music, and fire. What could be better? The show will begin around 9:00pm. (Check out this video for an idea of what the show will look like: (https://youtu.be/Jl3M3nkVCTU)

• Movies in the Park – Pokémon: Detective Pikachu begins at approximately 9:45 (as soon as the balloon show is finished). Bring a blanket and some snacks and enjoy this free showing!

• Food Truck Roundup – We’ve invited some of East Idaho’s favorite food vendors to join us for the evening and Movie in the Park (thanks for the recommendations, Ammon!) Vendors will be serving delicious meals and treats throughout McCowin Park and throughout the evening. Come support our local businesses and enjoy a tasty treat!

Saturday, August 1

• Hot Air Balloon Launch – At approximately 6:00am (set your alarm clocks!), the hot air balloons from the show on Friday will launch from McCowin Park and fly over the neighborhoods of Ammon. It should be a spectacular sight!

• Swimming Pool and Splash Pad – Free admission ALL DAY! Sixty-minute sessions at the pool. (wear your sunscreen)

• LIVE Concert – World renowned singer and pianist Evie Clair, finalist on America’s Got Talent, will be showing off her amazing talents from 7:00-9:00pm at the East Idaho Credit Union Stage in McCowin Park. Bring a blanket and some shade and enjoy the show!

• Food Truck Roundup – We’ve invited some of East Idaho’s favorite food vendors to join us for the evening and concert (thanks for the recommendations, Ammon!) Vendors will be serving delicious meals and treats throughout McCowin Park and throughout the evening. Come support our local businesses and enjoy a tasty treat!

• Special Movie in the Park – By popular demand! The 1986 thriller, Labyrinth begins at approximately 9:30 pm. Bring a blanket and some snacks and enjoy this free showing!

The city of Ammon will be handing out swag-bags to anyone interested. Stop by during the events on Saturday evening to grab yours.