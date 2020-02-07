Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County authorities investigating a number of reported vehicle and business burglaries in the vicinity of 25th East and Sunnyside Road.

Sheriff’s Office deputies say suspects smashed windows to retrieve valuables that were in plain sight.

Deputies were working to collect available security video and witness information Friday morning. Anyone who may have any information is encouraged to contact a deputy through dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983 or on line.

In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office advises people to lock doors and stash valuables out of sight.