MGN

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Ammon Technology Director Bruce Patterson is scheduled to appear before the Next Century Cities’ Bipartisan Tech Policy Conference in Washington D.C. Thursday.

The city’s unique open-access fiber optic utility has gathered national attention as an automated open-access fiber utility. It boasts the lowest cost for 1 Gbps ($26.50) in the nation. And, the Ammon model is being implemented in numerous communities across the country.

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission will meet with local officials, Tribal connectivity advocates, and other leaders to discuss broadband technology and deployment issues.

“The City of Ammon appreciates the work of Next Century Cities in elevating local broadband success stories on a national stage,” said Patterson. “We value the opportunity to share our experience in Ammon as it provides instructive input for federal and state broadband policymakers.”

At the same time, New America’s Open Technology Institute has completed a detailed study into the “Cost of Connectivity in Ammon.”

The analysis finds Ammon has transformed into one of the most affordable broadband markets in the country.

The study reviews all available broadband plans, focusing on monthly retail prices.

You can review their report here.

The post Ammon fiber optics gain national attention appeared first on Local News 8.