Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The city of Ammon held a ceremony in remembrance of 9/11.

Members of the Ammon Fire Department participated in the Fallen Heroes Ceremony and read the names of fallen military, law enforcement and firefighters that have died in the line of duty.

Mayor Sean Coletti was pleased with the turnout, especially with so many children being there.

“It was important, I think the kids to understand, there are no students in our elementary or high schools at this time that lived through it,” Mayor Coletti said. “That experienced it or watched it first hand. That means that it’s really important our come generation is educated about the facts of 9/11.”

The Ammon Fire Department has held the fallen heroes ceremony for more than 10 years.