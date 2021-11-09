AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon is partnering with Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to present the first Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest.
There are four categories:
- Most Lights
- Best Traditional
- Most Creative
- People’s Choice
All entries must be Ammon residencies. Registration deadline is Dec. 1. Judging will take place Dec. 6-10. People’s Choice will be judged online with a link that will be provided with all entry addresses. Winners will be announced Dec. 13.
Prizes will be Kneaders gift baskets of the following values, per category:
- 1st place – $100
- 2nd place – $75
- 3rd place – $50
Ammon residence may register at cityofammon.us, click “Register/Reserve”
The post Ammon Holiday Decorating Contest registration underway appeared first on Local News 8.