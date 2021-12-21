AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The second annual Ammon Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and Fireworks event presented by Lookout Credit Union will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Live Christmas trees may be dropped off beginning Dec. 26 at the southwest end of McCowin Park at the dirt field on the corner of Williams and Targhee. The area is clearly marked with signage.

Officials ask you to remove all decorations.

Refer to the map and flier for detailed information and directions.

The post Ammon Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and Fireworks event set Jan. 22 appeared first on Local News 8.