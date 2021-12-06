AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- After a city council member stepped down last week, Mayor Sean Coletti is looking for someone to replace them. He is looking for someone who is passionate about the city of Ammon to fill that role.

Byron Wiscombe announced this past Thursday he is resigning from the council due to personal reasons. No other details were given.

Wiscombe was re-elected for the next term beginning in January but decided to resign instead.

A new councilperson will need to fill the vacancy for two years until the next election.

With the search for a new city council member underway, the mayor is looking forward to the new year and what is ahead for the city.

Coletti said the city acquired the baseball fields at 49th and Ammon road in an effort to add more fields for the kids to play Little League baseball next summer.

Mayor Coletti also said the fiber optics addition is in phase five and moving closer to a possible sixth phase. He said it’s his goal to have all of Ammon with fiber soon.

The mayor was grateful for the turnout they had at community events this year.

He and the city council are now looking forward to the new year and are hoping to continue to improve the city as Ammon continues to grow, Colleti said.

Interested residents may email their applications to scoletti@cityofammon.us or mail their applications to: 2135 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon, ID 83046. Mayor Coletti will be accepting applications December 31, 2021

