AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The city of Ammon is launching a new program to help residents access detailed information about their household water use.

The WaterSmart Software will give residents ability to see their recent and historical water usage, find money saving recommendations and sign up for usage alerts. According to the city, the program offers key features to help residents in responsible water usage including alerts and utility text communications.

Residents can register for the free app here or call 208-612-4000.

