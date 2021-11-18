AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon is partnering with Connections Credit Union to present the Ammon Lightapalooza Light Parade and McCowin Park Lighting.

The parade will commence at 6:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The light parade is a fun, free way to promote businesses and community organizations, and have an opportunity to win prize money.

There is a meeting for all parade participants on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 pm at the Ammon City Building- 2135 South Ammon Rd.

All information, including parade map, float policies and registration is at cityofammon.us, click “Register/Reserve”

