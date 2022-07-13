AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon is looking for ways to build a new pool in McCowen Park on top of its old pool. The current pool is 55 years old and was built back in 1967.

Although the current pool is still in good overall shape, cracks are beginning to form…literally. The concrete on the side of the pool is starting to show some wear. The pool was closed in June for a week due to some pump issues. It was a surprise for the pool to deal with and it was the first time they had issues with their current pump. Regardless, city officials want to take no risks and start saving now to be able to expand the pool to match their growing community.

The city is currently in the early steps for developing their new pool. They still have to find enough money to be able to complete the project. The mayor says that the project would require about $4 million and they don’t have the taxpayer dollars to be able to provide it yet.

City officials are thus looking for donating sponsors. Sponsors are encouraged to step up and help to provide a new pool for the Ammon community.

As much as the current Ammon pool does well to accommodate the community, city officials still want some changes to be made for the new pool. They want to hopefully double the size of the pool and make the pool open year round with heaters.

There is still no time table on anything being completed yet since they are still waiting on money. Once they can start getting the ball rolling though, officials say the pool will likely be shut down for one full summer to get the necessary construction in.

