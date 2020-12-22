Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Ammon will fire up the region next month as it hosts the first “Icy Inferno” Christmas tree bonfire. It will happen Saturday, January 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McCowin Park.

Starting on December 26, Ammon will allow trees to be deposited at a designated spot near the corner of Williams and Targhee.

The Ammon Division of the Bonneville County Fire District will oversee the entire event. Several Ammon businesses are sponsoring the “inferno” and will be giving away prizes.

The city advises the event is strictly contingent upon the COVID and weather environment, as well as the wind.

You can find more information on the city’s Facebook page.