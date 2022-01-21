Craig Tibbitts Craig Tibbitts announces his candidacy for Bonneville County Treasurer

AMMON, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – Craig Tibbitts of Ammon announces his candidacy for Bonneville County Treasurer following the announcement this week that Mark Hansen said he would not see re-election.

Tibbitts, a self-described life-long Republican, has spent his entire career in the finance industry. He graduated college with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He later began a banking career at The Bank of Commerce. He worked locally at both The Bank of Commerce and U.S. Bank as a manager and loan officer. He also worked for Zions Bank.

Tibbitts moved into the financial advisor space, where he has spent the remainder of his working years.

“I have really enjoyed working with individuals and businesses while helping them fulfill their retirement and investment goals,” said Tibbitts. One of the investment services he has provided over the years is helping businesses and municipalities manage their short-term investment funds. At one point, he was able to work with Bonneville County to help manage some of its liquid funds.

Tibbitts is currently an Ammon City Councilman.

