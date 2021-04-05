BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Dakota Dr. after a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday around 10:00 a.m.

Dispatch advised 38-year-old Travis L. Wheeler had violated a protection order and had just left the residence in a white SUV.

Deputies arrived at the residence and made contact with the victim, who said Wheeler entered the house unannounced and uninvited demanding to see their infant child in common.

The victim said she told Wheeler to leave and she was calling law enforcement, but he grabbed her and threw her to the floor.

Deputies were told Wheeler was sitting on top of the victim holding her down and pushing her arm around her neck tight enough she was having trouble breathing as she tried to yell for help.

The victim told deputies Wheeler eventually left and she was able to record him intentionally driving his vehicle into her car causing damage before fleeing the area.

As deputies were interviewing the victim, another deputy located Wheeler in his vehicle at the Stinker Station near 25th E. and 17th St. and was able to detain him.

Wheeler told deputies he went to the victim’s residence and an argument ensued. He also told deputies the argument got physical and he threw the victim to the ground but denied trying to strangle her or restrict her breathing.

Wheeler also told deputies he was aware of an active protection order that stated he was not supposed to have contact with the victim.

Wheeler also claimed his brakes failed causing his vehicle to strike the victim’s vehicle in the driveway.

During this time, deputies used a K-9 to sniff for the presence of drugs in Wheeler’s vehicle. After an alert from the K-9, a search of the vehicle produced approximately 8.5 grams of Marijuana THC oil and a vaping device with THC oil residue.

Wheeler was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony attempted strangulation. He was also booked for misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, violation of a civil protection order, malicious injury to property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

