BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 S. block of Curlew to a report of a man with a gun just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatch received multiple calls reporting two individuals arguing and one had a gun. As deputies arrived in the area, they located the suspect, 19-year-old Kaleb S. Jephson, in the nearby Walmart parking lot and detained him.

The victim told deputies he heard someone knocking on doors followed by Jephson kicking his door accusing him of taking his cell phone. When he opened the door, the victim said Jephson was pointing a gun at him. Nearby witnesses also told deputies Jephson was knocking on doors of the apartment complex and observed him confronting the victim about taking his cell phone.

During the confrontation, Jephson was seen with a pistol in his hand waving it around. After several moments, Jephson apparently went back to his apartment and came out moments later. The victim told deputies he tried to keep Jephson there until deputies arrived, but he jumped over a stair rail and fled on foot.

In an interview with deputies, Jephson said he went outside of his apartment to look for a phone that had been delivered when he was confronted by a neighbor on the stairs. Jephson claimed the neighbor wouldn’t let him leave saying, “You’re not getting by because you have a gun.” Jephson told deputies he did not have a gun at that time but admitted to owning two BB guns that looked like real guns inside his apartment. Deputies were able to retrieve both BB guns from Jephson’s apartment.

Jephson was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for aggravatedassault.

The post Ammon man arrested for aggravated assault appeared first on Local News 8.