BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Thursday investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Ammon man on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

18-year-old Ashton J. Armijo was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

