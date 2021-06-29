BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on Bone Road Monday for a disturbance between two males where it was reported one was threatening to shoot the other with a crossbow.

As deputies responded to the area around 8:30 p.m., the reporting party advised the suspect left after setting the residence on fire which was quickly extinguished by the resident.

Deputies arrived on scene and were told by the reporting party he was in an ongoing argument with 45-year-old Steven L. Judy of Ammon, who threatened to shoot him in the head with a crossbow. The reporting party observed Judy at his front door approximately an hour after the original argument and believed he was holding a crossbow. The man was able to sneak away from the residence and hide behind a nearby propane tank until he noticed flames on one side of the residence. Judy then observed walking away from the fire and leaving in his vehicle. Deputies observed damage to the outside walls of the residence, noting the fire started in a dog house up against the siding and next to a gas line to the house.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

A deputy in route to the area located Judy driving on Sunnyside Road and was able to detain him on a traffic stop. Judy showed signs of impairment and told deputies he had been drinking alcohol. After Field Sobriety Testing and a breath test, Judy was found to have a BAC of twice the legal limit to be driving. Deputies also located a crossbow inside of Judy’s vehicle.

In talking with Judy, he told deputies he had been arguing with the reporting party and admitted he may have told him he was going to kill him, but advised that is something they say to each other all the time. When asked, Judy denied any knowledge of the fire.

Judy was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and was booked on felony charges for aggravated asault and first degree arson, in addition to misdemeanor driving under the influence.

The post Ammon man arrested for arson, aggravated assault appeared first on Local News 8.