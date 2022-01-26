AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Following an investigation by Idaho State Police detectives in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Prosecutor, ISP troopers arrested an Ammon man Wednesday.

44-year-old Byron D. Wiscombe was charged with lewd conduct with a minor child (F), sexual battery of a minor child (F), video voyeurism (F) and sexual battery (m).

The suspect was arrested at his place of employment Wednesday morning and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Police say the victim is known to the suspect.

This investigation remains ongoing.

