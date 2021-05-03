AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Vaughan St. early Saturday for a physical disturbance.

Dispatch received the call around 1:30 a.m. where it was reported a physical disturbance was in progress between two males with one being held on the ground.

Deputies arrived and found a neighbor physically holding down 34-year-old William J. Malufau in the garage.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The two were separated as they continued to argue while deputies attempted to find out what the altercation was about.

During this time, Malufau refused commands by deputies to stop trying to continue the fight, resulting in deputies restraining him in handcuffs.

As deputies began to restrain Malufau, he continually kicked at and tried to hit them until he had to be physically carried by the deputies and secured in a patrol car.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The neighbor and Malufau’s wife said Malufau had been drinking heavily and came home angry. Malufau’s wife told deputies he had threatened to hit her when the neighbor came over and confronted him after hearing yelling.

At that time, the two were in a physical fight until the neighbor was able to hold Malufau to the ground until deputies arrived. The neighbor told deputies he did not wish to be a victim of battery at that time.

Malufau was transported to the Bonneville County jail where he was booked for misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest.

After arriving at the jail, as Malufau was going through the booking process, Malufau began to be non-compliant with commands by deputies. During this time Malufau punched a detention deputy in the side of the head causing a minor injury to the deputy.

After deputies secured Malufau into a holding cell, he was booked on an additional felony charge of battery upon certain personnel.

The post Ammon man arrested for resisting arrest, injuring deputy appeared first on Local News 8.