AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Ammon is making plans to celebrate its local businesses.

Mayor Sean Coletti has signed a proclamation supporting “Ammon Business Week” May 3-9.

Coletti said small business employs 64% of new private sector employees. He said the success of Ammon business depends on market demand. He encouraged people to shop at local businesses while maintaining safety protocols, purchase gift cards for future use, and ordering take-out or delivery from local restaurants.

