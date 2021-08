AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti is looking for a second term in office.

He was initially elected in 2017, after serving two terms on the Ammon City Council.

Candidates for city offices can file starting August 23 through Sept. 3.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-“);

});

So far, no other candidates have announced their intention to run.

The post Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti to run for second term appeared first on Local News 8.