AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon will kick off the annual Pumpkin Walk Saturday.

The walk is at McCowin Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food, music, vendors and approximately 35 pumpkin displays from local organizations.

Pumpkin displays will remain through Halloween.

The post Ammon Pumpkin Walk set Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.