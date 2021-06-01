AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ammon Splash Pad is set to officially re-open Saturday during the summer kick off party.

The City of Ammon says extensive repairs have been made to the splash pad.

The kick off party has been planned for Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at McCowin Park with the splash pad ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.

There will be free pool admission, music, free hot dogs and a few giveaways.

The event is sponsored by the City of Ammon and Westmark Credit Union.

