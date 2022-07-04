Ammon flag raising

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Lloyd Capson says he enlisted to fight for our country in Vietnam. He addressed the crowd gathered at the Flag Raising Ceremony to share his experience and love for our country. Other speakers included Mayor Sean Coletti , Katherine Butler and Sheriff Sam Hulse. Rose Flannery sang the national anthem.

It was a touching close to the event with Krystal and Rachel Robertson singing ” God Bless America.”

