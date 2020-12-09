Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Walmart closed its Supercenter location at 1201 S. 25th East at 2 p.m. Wednesday to allow a third party cleaning crew time to clean and sanitize the building.

The building will remain closed through December 10. Associates will then restock shelves and prepare the store to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Walmart is considered an essential business under COVID-19 guidelines.

In an official statement, the company said:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”