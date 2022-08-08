AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Shelley Miner was one of the many balloon enthusiasts who saw the balloons take off for the first time.

“So actually we came Saturday night, too and watched them do the glow with the fire. And so that really sparked our interest. And we said we want to see them get off the ground this morning. And that’s something I’ve actually never seen in person. And so I thought that would be really fun.”

She says while watching the balloons lift off the ground one of them came right over their heads.

“I think actually seeing them really get off the ground was really awesome. And one of them, just as we were standing here in the grass, we were wondering if we should move, but they said no and it just went exactly over our heads. And that was really cool because we looked up and felt like we could touch the bottom of the basket.”

Amy Mitchell was one of those lucky passengers, who were able to have for many a once in a lifetime opportunity to have a ride in a hot air balloon. She says seeing her town of Ammon from a new point of view was an incredible.

“You see, people take drone videos all the time, but it’s something else in person. The cameras just can’t, just can’t get it.”

She says the flight itself was a completely different experience than what she expected.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about, where you’re going to land and stuff. So kind of like he (the pilot), was helping us focus on certain areas like that. Looks like a good spot. This looks like a good spot. It’s kind of like you just go up and don’t know what’s going to happen, but you go with it.”

Amy’s balloon pilot was Ryan Cooke a newer ballon pilot in the area, for him he is just glad to have been invited to be a part of the new rally.

“We’re invited to fly in this the beginnings of a balloon festival we call our baby festival. The city of Ammon wanted to sing something fun for. For everybody that lives here. And we were more than happy to oblige. We like to travel. We like to fly and get a whole lot better than flying out in small communities.”

Cooke says part of the reason he enjoys flying balloons, is the joy it brings people.

“I think everybody everybody’s having a really good time and I love sharing it. I mean, it makes us so happy. Why wouldn’t I want to share this thing? It’s just this great adventure, and it brings a lot of joy to a lot of people, including me. And it’s probably the best reason ever to get up at five in the morning and we do it as often as we can.”

Jennifer Horrocks was one of the organizers for the balloon rally. She helped gather the crews, for the balloons. For her seeing it come closer to home was exciting.

“I’ve been around hot air balloons my whole life and it was nice to see it here in Ammon. So there’s a balloon rally in Driggs every year for the 4th of July weekend, but Ammon’s never had their own before. So this is exciting to see it here in this community with my friends and neighbors being excited to see the balloons here.”

She says this is something they all hope will continue for years to come.

“We’re just really excited that that Ammon, you know, put a lot of faith in this event. And obviously there was a really good turnout and people are really excited about it. So we’re excited that that it happens again because this was the very first one.”

The post Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff appeared first on Local News 8.