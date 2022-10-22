AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The pumpkin displays are back at McCowin Park in Ammon, and with over 40 displays, organizers say this year is their biggest Pumpkin Walk yet.

The cold and wet weather didn’t discourage crowds from coming to check it out.

Shawna Avery created a display at the walk and says it is something she has been doing for a while. “I love doing this. I’ve been doing it ever since they started six years ago…it’s a lot of fun,” Avery says.

Ammon Mayor, Sean Coletti, says this year, “This is the most displays we’ve ever had… We had judges out of here judging the displays and it’s hard to judge which ones are the best because they’re so good, really artistic,” and, “I think it’ll keep getting bigger too. So, and we have some really excellent prizes for the winning displays this year. I just love it.”

The pumpkin displays should last another week and even stay up until Halloween for people to enjoy.

Some locals who were at the Pumpkin Walk on Saturday are already planning to come back a second time around.

The post Ammon’s Pumpkin Walk returns bigger than ever appeared first on Local News 8.