Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The organic frozen food packaging plant, Amy’s Kitchen, confirmed on Wednesday that an employee at the Pocatello plant tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior director for company affairs Jessica Adkins told KIFI in a phone call that one employee did test positive for the virus this week.

The employee is self-isolating and Adkins said anyone who came in contact with the staff member is also self-isolating.

Amy’s Kitchen has been working with the Southeastern Idaho Public Health department continuously to ensure safe working conditions for staff.

Local News 8 will be speaking with SIPH and Amy’s Kitchen to learn more about the safety measures in place for staff. Tune in to the 6 o’clock news to find out more.