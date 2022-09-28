POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello has a new symbol to recognize those lost due to suicide.

The city and the Community Suicide Prevention group unveiled an Angel Hope Bench Tuesday evening at Centennial Park.

The presentation included a musical performance and a proclamation fromMayor Brian Blad.

The bench is dedicated to survivors of suicide loss.

It is meant to be a place of remembrance, love and hope.

“The bench is designed to look like angels wings wrapping around you. So as you sit on the bench, you feel like the wings of the angel are wrapping around you,” Adam Rowbury said. “The idea is that you would be able to feel comforted by your loved one who you’ve lost.”

This bench is the third one in eastern idaho.

It was designed by local artist Carrie Wildman.

The post Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.