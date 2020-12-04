Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If there was ever a year when we need Christmas angels, this is it, and the Salvation Army is hoping that even more of us will earn our wings this year.

They say the need is greater than ever for their Angel Tree donations.

The trees that are located in businesses throughout the area have the names of children and the gifts they need this Christmas. You just pick out the gift you would like to donate then shop for that specific child.

“It makes a huge impact in not just the kids, but in the parents, because I know as a parent when I feel like I am not able to provide even things that are necessary things,” Leiutenant Sarah Evans with the Salvation Army said. “I like to be able to provide those things. And as a parent, if you’re not able to do that it’s really heartbreaking. Even if you have the best the kid with the best attitude. So, our program really makes a difference for the whole family

Once you pick a tag, you can purchase the items on the list and drop them in the box.

The Salvation Army will then deliver them to the child for Christmas.

The Angel Trees are located at several locations throughout the area including Walmart, ICCU offices, Golds Gym, the Salvation Army and more.

You can also donate online.