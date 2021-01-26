James Brower / IDFG

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Anglers spent more time trying their luck on Henry’s Lake ice fishing in 2020, but were enjoying less success.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says ice fishermen spent over twice the total number of estimated fishing hours than they did in 2019. But, anglers harvested 22% of the trout they caught this year than they did a year ago. The catch rate ended up totaling 0.40 trout per hour. Last year was 1.28.

Officially, the season ran from October 26, 2020 to January 1, 2021. Fish and Game personnel interviewed 154 anglers. 80% were Idaho residents.

Yellowstone Cutthroat was the most common catch (46%), followed by Hybrid Trout (42%} and Brook Trout (12%).

Fishermen put in an estimated total of 69,144 hours over the entire season.

The post Angler numbers up at Henry’s Lake appeared first on Local News 8.