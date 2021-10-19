MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Congratulations to Cris Endicott of Meridian for setting a new certified state record for grass carp.

Endicott caught the monster carp on Oct. 10 using a twin-tail bass jig while prospecting the Snake River for smallmouth.

The fish weighed 46.7 pounds, and measured 50-inches long, clinching a new certified weight state record. Carp records are kept separately for rod/reel and archery anglers, and this fish surpasses the current 39.5-pound archery record set by Saige Wilkerson in 2012.

Grass carp (Ctenopharyngodon idella) are an herbivorous (plant-eating) member of the Cyprinidae family, which is a large family of fish that contains all carp and minnow species. They are native to Asia and may be found in portion of the Snake River, but are much less numerous than their cousins the common carp, which are widespread throughout Southwest Idaho.

You can learn more about record fish and see a list of both catch/release and certified weight records on the state records webpage.

