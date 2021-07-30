IDAHO FALLS,Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is dealing with a decrease in the number of volunteers and has seen an increase in the number of people turning in their pets.

The officers said Friday they need more people to dedicate some time to walking the pets and spending quality time with them.

The business itself is not complaining about any worker shortages, but some of them have had to extend their responsibilities to cover up the loss of the work that the volunteers usually provide.

The animal shelter has also seen a lot more people “surrendering” their pets over. The adoption rate is still going strong, but for every adoption they have, the shelter states that they have had three surrenders.

Both of the problems have stemmed from the grip of the pandemic. When the pandemic began, volunteers started getting less and less in number to stay home. The surrendering problem spawned after the heart of the pandemic happened. A lot more people started spending less and less time at their home and believed they didn’t have enough time for their pet anymore.

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is open six days a week. If you are interested in adopting or volunteering, you can call them at (208)-612-8670.

