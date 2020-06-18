News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It takes 30 photos per second to trick your brain into seeing a motion picture.

That’s the start of what the family will learn at the Idaho Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibit: Animationland.

The exhibit opens Saturday to the public. Animationland teaches guests how to create their own animation, from their imagination.

“People are going to want to stick around here for quite some time and make and create their own story lines, which is really fun,” said museum director, Leif Tapanila.

Animationland is hands-on, so the museum plans to give guests their own tools to use and disinfect high-touch surfaces as guests move through the exhibit.

“Imagine if you’re a family, you’re going to be a group moving through the exhibit space. Behind you, we’re going to have somebody in the gallery come through and sanitize the things that are naturally touched by people,” Tapanila said.

Guests are required to wear a mask at the museum and it will be limited capacity.

The exhibit opens Saturday to the public. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

