POCATELLO — This weekend, the annual Bill Parrish Family 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will take place at Highland High School in Pocatello.

The tournament was created in memory of the deaths of the Bill Parrish family, as a result of Carbon Monoxide poisoning in 2014.

First Alert will be in attendance and will hand out 120 carbon monoxide detectors at the event.

