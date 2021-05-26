IONA, Idaho (KIFI) – CBI Offroad Fab and Bonneville School District 93 got students back in the saddle by bringing back the annual fifth grade bike ride after a two-year hiatus.

Falls Valley, Hillview, Ammon Mountain Valley and Cloverdale fifth graders strapped on their helmets and made their way to the Iona City Park Wednesday morning.

The event is geared toward promoting health and wellness to keep kids active, while also raising awareness about keeping students safe as they walk and bike to school.

Falls Valley fifth grader Nate Puckett rode over with his classmates.

“The ride over here was actually pretty fun. I mean there were some instances where a kid’s chain popped off. And it was also fun cause it was the farthest I’ve ever ridden in my life,” Nate said.

After being canceled the last two years, this year’s ride was scheduled for last Friday but was pushed back due to weather.

Mountain Valley fifth grader Brooklyn Grover said they were sad to get the news.

“Last time it was raining, and I was like so excited, and everybody was so excited,” Brooklyn said. “And they’re like ‘oh it’s canceled’ and we’re like ‘what?'”

So when the ride was held Wednesday, students and adults were excited.

“One of my favorite things about this event is its multiple schools getting together,” said Brooklyn’s mom Savahnna Moss. “So it’s multiple kids getting to know each other from different schools. So when they go to middle school, it hopefully won’t be as overwhelming with all these kids they don’t know.”

Moss said it’s a good way to kick off the last couple weeks of school.

“And they also find a new love for biking, and they want to do it more, and then they get more active,” Moss said. “And it kind of kicks off the summer with activity and wanting that adventure and wanting to jump in and do that outdoor stuff.”

Students from the other elementary schools in the district took part in their ride last Wednesday.

The post Annual fifth grade bike ride returns for District 93 appeared first on Local News 8.