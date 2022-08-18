POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho Saturday, August 20.

Zoo Idaho will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free BBQ with hotdogs and beverages while supplies last.

Free Zoo Day is part of an ongoing relationship between Connections Credit Union, Zoo Idaho, and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society. Connections Credit Union is a proud sponsor of Zoo Idaho.

“If you haven’t been to the zoo in a while, now’s your chance. You’ll meet our critters, our zoo and society team, and of course the wonderful folks at Connections Credit Union,” Zoo Idaho Superintendent Peter Pruett said.

While visiting the zoo, check out the new addition of the Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop. This was made possible thanks to Connections Credit Union, a lot of planning and hard work.

