POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 10th annual Aid For Friends Splish and Splash fundraiser is happening on Friday from 5:30 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.

The event includes a barbecue dinner and all the pool open the whole time. Money raised from the event will go toward the Aid for Friends homeless shelter in Pocatello. The goal is to raise $10,000.

Tickets are $15 for a single adult (ages 13 and up), $10 per child (ages 2-12) and free for children under 2.

Raffle tickets are available at the Aid For Friends Facebook page or on their website at aidforfriendspocatello.com.

