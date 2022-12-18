IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts endeavors to provide quality experiences in the arts for all Idahoans.

In service of this mission, the Commission provides financial support through grants to professional artists, arts educators and arts administrators.

The Arts Commission is now accepting applications for all annual grants including Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Arts Education Projects, Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, Fellowships in Literature and Performing and Media Arts and Writer in Residence.

Interested artists and organizations can find detailed descriptions and guidelines for applying at arts.idaho.gov/grants/. Applications are due by January 31, 2023.

ENTRY TRACK grants support public programs in the arts delivered by Idaho’s arts organizations.

PUBLIC PROGRAMS IN THE ARTS grants support Idaho’s established arts organizations by assisting them in business stabilization.

ARTS EDUCATION PROJECTS grants support activities that unite effective practices in education and in the arts, enriching teaching and learning opportunities for K-12 students.

TRADITIONAL ARTS APPRENTICESHIPS grants support a learning partnership between a recognized master artist and one or more qualified apprentices to continue artistic traditions of a shared cultural heritage.

FELLOWSHIPS IN PERFORMING & MEDIA ARTS recognize outstanding achievements in film, dance, theater, music, technologically-based media, or other performative or time-based disciplines.

FELLOWSHIPS IN LITERATURE recognize artistic excellence in the areas of fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, screen writing, play writing, or other literary uses of the written word.

WRITER IN RESIDENCE is the highest literary recognition and largest financial award accorded an Idaho writer. The residency encourages an interaction with, and appreciation for, excellence in literature throughout the state.

