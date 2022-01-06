BOISE, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Idaho Commission on the Arts is now accepting applications for all annual grants. These projects support a variety of teaching and learning opportunities for preschool through high school students. Organizers say they encourage community partnerships, and nurture student development through creativity.

Subjects include Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Arts Education Projects, Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, and Fellowships in Visual Arts and Folk & Traditional Arts.

The Commission provides financial support through grants to professional artists, arts educators and arts administrators. The Arts Commission including. Interested artists and organizations can find detailed descriptions and guidelines for applying here, or call (208) 334-2119.

The post Annual grants available for ID artists, arts educators and arts administrators appeared first on Local News 8.