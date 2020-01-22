POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The annual Idaho Potato Conference and Trade Show kicks off its 52nd year in Bannock County Wednesday.

Farmers from across the country will gather at Idaho State University to swap farming techniques, discuss crop management, and view the latest technology in farming.

The two-day event will feature seminars and classes for farmers and much more. The trade show will be held in the Pond Student Union Building on Wednesday. The Eastern Idaho Ag Expo will be held in Holt Arena on Thursday.

For more information on the event, click HERE.

