MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- The 32nd annual Scoot and Shoot event brought out kids of all ages Saturday.

The annual event, put on by snowmobile club Madison County Moody Powder Pushers, allows club members or those with a snowmobile to have some family fun, traveling on their sleds through the Big Hole Mountains.

The event features six stops, where riders got to warm up by the fire, shoot some guns and throw some darts.

The route for the event covers 22-30 miles. Covering parts of Madison, Jefferson, and Teton counties

Paige Hansen the President-Elect for the Moody Powder Pushers club says people of all ages came to enjoy it with families bringing “As little as you want to bring to 129.”

Hansen says the inspiration for the event was for families to have some fun together.

“I think the way I originally started, it was honestly just families, you know, wanting to snow machine and have some family time and get out,” Hansen said.

Hansen also invites everyone to join in next year.

