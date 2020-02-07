Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Super Bowl may have already passed, but not for Idaho Falls School District 91.

The 15th annual ‘Souper Bowl’ food drive competition between Idaho Falls and Skyline High School is one of the largest canned food drives in the area.

Over the years, the competition has evolved to include help from each high school’s feeder elementary and the community.

“It’s become one of the biggest food drives in the community. In the last few years they’ve collected about 150,000 cans to between the two schools, so it’s a real boom to the Food Basket and the local food bank especially this time of year. It’s also a great way for our students to get involved in our community,” said D91’s director of communications, Margaret Wimborne.

The food drive started last week and ends Friday, so there’s still time to drop off donations at either high school to help them win.