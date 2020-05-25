News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For the 17th year in a row, Annual Idaho Thunder Run is parading through southeast Idaho to commemorate Memorial Day.

The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association is a non-profit dedicated to bringing awareness to Prisoners of War and people Missing in Action.

The ride will begin on Monday at Century High School and go through Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck, and finish at the Field of Heroes at Century High School.

At 3:30 p.m., riders are expected to drive by the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello.

In lieu of the public gathering this year, POW*MIA is accepting donations online at POWMIARodeo.org/donate.