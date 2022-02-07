DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s a sport that takes a special bond, that rivals a mother’s love.

Sled Dog Racing in North America goes back over 110 years. From cross country racers such as the Iditarod to shorter sprint races, like the Pedigree Stage Stop Race in Western Wyoming.

The majority of the race takes place at various courses throughout the Cow Boy State, mushers and their loyal companions crossed the border into Driggs Idaho for the final stage.

After six grueling stages, one musher stood above the rest before the last race started.

Anny Malo came into the final stage ahead of the second place musher by 20 minutes. The native to Quebec Canada, looking to win her fourth consecutive title.

“Well it’s kind of bittersweet you know,” Malo said. “Obviously we’re tired, but when we’re out on the trail we have some of the most scenic views and we have so much fun.

“It’s always sad for it to end.”

To nobody’s surprise, Malo road her 20 minute lead to victory. Winning her fourth consecutive title with an overall time of 15 hours and 11 minutes. (15:11:17)

While Malo took home first place, second-place finisher Lina Streeper earned some bragging rights on the final stage.

Steeper finished had the fastest time of the day. Completing the 30-mile course in just under two hours. (1:59:37)

Another talk of the race was Rookie of Year Cathy Rivest. In her first year, Rivest came in third place, finishing under 16 hours. (15:51:18)

Despite her dominant performance, Malo remained humble in her victory.

“I’m just an ordinary person,” Malos said. “Anyone can do it, it just takes a commitment.

“Yeah it takes time, effort, and having some money helps, but if you believe what you can do, you can do it.”

Malo walked away with over 165 thousand dollars in prize money.

