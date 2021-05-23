CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Officials are investigating a decomposed body found in a field in Chubbuck.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that land surveyors working near the southeast end of Nelson Lane in Chubbuck had found a body.

Sheriff Tony Manu told Local News 8 the body is too badly decomposed to immediately tell the person’s gender. His office is the only agency currently investigating the incident.

This is the second body found in Chubbuck in a week. On Saturday, May 15, police found the body of 30-year-old Samantha Bear of Fort Hall in a canal near the New Day Parkway.

