News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KIFI/KIDK) – The Utah Jazz have a second player testing positive for the coronavirus.

According ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell joins Rudy Gobert as the two players to test positive for the virus in the NBA.

Players from around the league are being tested, but no other cases have been confirmed.

The Utah Jazz released in a statement, “We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.”

On Wednesday, the NBA announced they would suspend the remainder of the season.