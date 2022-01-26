BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The full Idaho House on Wednesday adopted an anti-abortion resolution encouraging people to fly flags at half-staff one day a year in recognition of abortions performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

But critics of the resolution said it disrespected the American flag by turning it into a billboard for a divisive issue.

The resolution from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Idaho Falls, designates Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears,” suggesting that Idaho residents should lower flags to half-staff to mourn aborted embryos and fetuses.

It was adopted on a 48-20 vote.

