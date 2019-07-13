Anti-migrant detention protests lead to 16 arrests in Phoenix

Police in Phoenix, Ariz., arrested 16 people Friday night during a protest of planned sweeps by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Authorities said a group of protesters blocked a downtown street and disrupted light rail traffic outside the local ICE office. KSAZ reported that a small number of people did not clear the roadway and the light rail tracks when they were asked, prompting the arrests.

In all, 14 people were accused of unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare, while two were charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

No injuries were reported and the protesters dispersed around 11:00 p.m.

The Phoenix protest was one of a number of demonstrations ahead of Sunday’s planned immigration operations. Earlier Friday, protesters demonstrating outside an ICE facility in Aurora, Colo. pulled down the American flag and raised the flag of Mexico in its place

On Saturday, several thousand protesters marched through downtown Chicago, many of them carrying placards with messages including “No kids in cages” and “Abolish ICE.” Some also belted chants critical of Trump.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the protest was peaceful and that there were no arrests. He says there were an estimated 5,000 protesters at its peak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.